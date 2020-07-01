Beijing security office opens in Hong Kong

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
Hong Kong security law: Beijing security office opens in Hong KongMainland agents based in the office can, under a new law, investigate Hong Kongers for security crimes.
BBC News
US Restricts Visas on Chinese Officials Over TibetThe United States said Tuesday it was restricting visas to Chinese officials over Tibet, renewing a call for "meaningful autonomy" in the predominantly Buddhist..
WorldNews
FBI director: China is 'greatest threat' to USAnalysis by Zhaoyin Feng, BBC News Chinese, Washington This is not the first time FBI Director Christopher Wray categorised China as a "top intelligence threat"..
WorldNews
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
China Opens New Hong Kong Security Agency HeadquartersChina on Wednesday opened a new office for its security agents to operate openly in Hong Kong for the first time under a tough new law, transforming a hotel into..
WorldNews
Social media firms worried about China's Hong Kong security law
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:34Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources