Beijing security office opens in Hong Kong
Beijing security office opens in Hong Kong

Beijing's national security office was inaugurated in Hong Kong on Wednesday, just over a week after China's central government imposed a tough new law on the city.

Hong Kong security law: Beijing security office opens in Hong Kong

 Mainland agents based in the office can, under a new law, investigate Hong Kongers for security crimes.
BBC News

US Restricts Visas on Chinese Officials Over Tibet

 The United States said Tuesday it was restricting visas to Chinese officials over Tibet, renewing a call for "meaningful autonomy" in the predominantly Buddhist..
WorldNews

FBI director: China is 'greatest threat' to US

 Analysis by Zhaoyin Feng, BBC News Chinese, Washington This is not the first time FBI Director Christopher Wray categorised China as a "top intelligence threat"..
WorldNews

China Opens New Hong Kong Security Agency Headquarters

 China on Wednesday opened a new office for its security agents to operate openly in Hong Kong for the first time under a tough new law, transforming a hotel into..
WorldNews
Social media firms worried about China's Hong Kong security law [Video]

Social media firms worried about China's Hong Kong security law

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam called the law 'mild' compared with those in other countries, but tech giants and social media companies are not convinced.

'Historic moment': China opens security office in Hong Kong

Office will allow mainland intelligence agents to operate openly in Hong Kong, and oversee new...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •CBC.caBBC News


Hong Kong inaugurates Beijing’s national security office

HONG KONG (AP) — Beijing’s national security office was inaugurated in Hong Kong on Wednesday,...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBBC NewsJerusalem PostIndependent


Beijing's security law threatens Hong Kong's financial hub status

A new security rule for Hong Kong has been welcomed by businesses focused on China, but the...
Deutsche Welle - Published


TikTok to Leave Hong Kong as China's Government Seeks to Collect User Data [Video]

TikTok to Leave Hong Kong as China's Government Seeks to Collect User Data

As China implements new security laws, TikTok will leave Hong Kong. The news comes as the platform is scrutinized for alleged transfer of user data to the Chinese government. Cheddar's Michelle..

U.S. Eyes TikTok Ban; Loon Internet Balloons; South Korea Drone Show | Digital Trends Live 7.7.20 [Video]

U.S. Eyes TikTok Ban; Loon Internet Balloons; South Korea Drone Show | Digital Trends Live 7.7.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined on the show today by financial advisor Winnie Sun to discuss the ongoing market volatility and when to reinvest; Matt Stroud joins to discuss his Op-Ed and..

TikTok Goes Political as It Pulls App From Hong Kong [Video]

TikTok Goes Political as It Pulls App From Hong Kong

TikTok sashays into politics, joining other big-name social media companies in pulling its app in Hong Kong over Beijing's new security law.

