China converts HK hotel into security office

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Beijing security office opens in Hong Kong
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Hong Kong security law: Beijing security office opens in Hong KongMainland agents based in the office can, under a new law, investigate Hong Kongers for security crimes.
BBC News
China Opens New Hong Kong Security Agency HeadquartersChina on Wednesday opened a new office for its security agents to operate openly in Hong Kong for the first time under a tough new law, transforming a hotel into..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this