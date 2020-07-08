Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China converts HK hotel into security office
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:02s - Published
China converts HK hotel into security office

China converts HK hotel into security office

China opened its new national security office in Hong Kong on Wednesday, turning a hotel near a city-center park that has been one of the most popular venues for pro-democracy protests into its new headquarters.

Libby Hogan reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Beijing security office opens in Hong Kong [Video]

Beijing security office opens in Hong Kong

Beijing's national security office was inaugurated in Hong Kong on Wednesday, just over a week after China's central government imposed a tough new law on the city.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Hong Kong security law: Beijing security office opens in Hong Kong

 Mainland agents based in the office can, under a new law, investigate Hong Kongers for security crimes.
BBC News

China Opens New Hong Kong Security Agency Headquarters

 China on Wednesday opened a new office for its security agents to operate openly in Hong Kong for the first time under a tough new law, transforming a hotel into..
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Beijing converts Hong Kong hotel into new national security office

Beijing imposed the law on its freest city last week, pushing the former British colony on to a more...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •RIA Nov.


China Opens New Hong Kong Security Agency Headquarters

China Opens New Hong Kong Security Agency Headquarters China on Wednesday opened a new office for its security agents to operate openly in Hong Kong for the...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this