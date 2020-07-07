Tom Hanks has 'no respect' for those not wearing face masks

RichardAllister He's absolutely right .. https://t.co/G8La8OKHdK 33 minutes ago

Swee Lee O'Gorman RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Tom Hanks says he doesn't have 'much respect' for those who won't wear masks https://t.co/f7auQyOfK3 41 minutes ago

Publius Doc Rock RT @charliebebus: Tom Hanks doesn’t have respect for those of us who don’t comply with his liberalism! 😢😢😢 Here is a PSA letting us know j… 51 minutes ago

David Mac Tom Hanks-wear face masks, totally agree, Democrat too-https://t.co/wcLF0UXBEx 2 hours ago

PowPow I don’t have much respect for Tom Hanks! #tomhanks https://t.co/LWAk439Tao 3 hours ago

Lucy A Mitchell RT @SkyNews: Tom Hanks says he does not have 'much respect' for those who do not wear face masks during the #coronavirus pandemic https://t… 3 hours ago

⚘Phil; Sarcastic Night Owl. Tom had it... Tom gets it. Well said sir. https://t.co/vWltgMb44y 3 hours ago