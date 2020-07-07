Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tom Hanks has 'no respect' for those not wearing face masks
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Tom Hanks has 'no respect' for those not wearing face masks

Tom Hanks has 'no respect' for those not wearing face masks

Tom Hanks has little patience for those who refuse to wear a mask in public as various US states watch Covid-19 cases rise.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tom Hanks Tom Hanks American actor and film producer

Tom Hanks has 'no respect' for people not wearing masks [Video]

Tom Hanks has 'no respect' for people not wearing masks

Tom Hanks has "no respect" for Americans who refuse to wear masks to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Tom Hanks doesn't get 'how common sense has somehow been put into question' with coronavirus

 Tom Hanks appeared on the "Today" show in his first TV interview since contracting COVID-19 to ask people to do their part to stop the virus's spread.
USATODAY.com

Hanks on US protests: 'It is a reckoning that's going on'

 Actor Tom Hanks, who stars in new World War II naval drama "Greyhound," believes America is currently in the middle of a "reckoning" which "should have been..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Tom Hanks 'has no respect' for people not wearing masks

The actor strongly criticises people who don't wear face coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Independent



Tweets about this

RichardAlliste2

RichardAllister He's absolutely right .. https://t.co/G8La8OKHdK 33 minutes ago

s_ogorman92

Swee Lee O'Gorman RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Tom Hanks says he doesn't have 'much respect' for those who won't wear masks https://t.co/f7auQyOfK3 41 minutes ago

chbstone2

Publius Doc Rock RT @charliebebus: Tom Hanks doesn’t have respect for those of us who don’t comply with his liberalism! 😢😢😢 Here is a PSA letting us know j… 51 minutes ago

macglen4

David Mac Tom Hanks-wear face masks, totally agree, Democrat too-https://t.co/wcLF0UXBEx 2 hours ago

ohpowpow

PowPow I don’t have much respect for Tom Hanks! #tomhanks https://t.co/LWAk439Tao 3 hours ago

MagneClip

Lucy A Mitchell RT @SkyNews: Tom Hanks says he does not have 'much respect' for those who do not wear face masks during the #coronavirus pandemic https://t… 3 hours ago

A_Guy_on_Here

⚘Phil; Sarcastic Night Owl. Tom had it... Tom gets it. Well said sir. https://t.co/vWltgMb44y 3 hours ago

CJrpeake

Richard Peake @philm2244 Tom Hanks this morning saying he has ’no respect’ for those who don’t wear a mask. I would agree. 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tom Hanks fresh from coronavirus recovery urges people to wear face masks [Video]

Tom Hanks fresh from coronavirus recovery urges people to wear face masks

Many governments globally now recommend face coverings, but they are not mandatory in most places.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:14Published
Gov. Wolf Says The Mask Order May Be In Place Until There's A Vaccine [Video]

Gov. Wolf Says The Mask Order May Be In Place Until There's A Vaccine

Gov. Tom Wolf says we may need to continue masks for the foreseeable future. He thinks we may need them until there's a vaccine; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:41Published
Mathew McConaughey urges fans to wear the 'damn mask' amid COVID-19 [Video]

Mathew McConaughey urges fans to wear the 'damn mask' amid COVID-19

Posting a short video message on Instagram, American actor Mathew McConaughey urged people to wear a mask, while stepping outside, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "I think we gotta look each..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published