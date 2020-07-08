Global  

9% of Meatpacking Workers Have Been Diagnosed With COVID-19, CDC Reports
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:12s - Published
9% of Meatpacking Workers Have Been Diagnosed With COVID-19, CDC Reports The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says workers from facilities in 14 states have been affected.

The health agency adds that as of May 31, COVID-19 has been linked to 86 employee deaths.

28 state health departments provided information for the CDC's analysis.

Meatpacking plants have faced pressure to stay open and provide food amid the pandemic.

Workers must be in close contact for long periods of time.

The process makes social distancing guidelines almost impossible to follow.

Throughout nearly two dozen states, over 16,200 workers have contracted the coronavirus.

The CDC also reveals that safety precautions are being followed in most work areas, but are not being implemented in others.

A survey says 86 out of 111 plants are enforcing face mask rules for employees.

Only 41 are giving out COVID-19 tests, and 69 have installed barriers.

