Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Quicken Loans Owner Rocket Companies Is Going Public
Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 03:06s - Published
Quicken Loans Owner Rocket Companies Is Going Public

Quicken Loans Owner Rocket Companies Is Going Public

Quicken Loans and Rocket Mortgage owner Rocket Companies is going public, promising billionaire and Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert even more bang for his bucks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Quicken parent Rocket files for IPO

Rocket Cos., owner of mortgage specialists Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans, has filed for an...
SmartBrief - Published


Tweets about this

Fin_Serv

Fin-Serv Advisors Rocket Mortgage, also owner of Quicken loans, files for massive $5 billion IPO #lending #credit #IPO https://t.co/URbtu2aUca 19 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rocket Mortgage Parent Company Files For IPO [Video]

Rocket Mortgage Parent Company Files For IPO

Rocket Mortgage's parent company, Rocket Companies, Inc., is set to go public. The company will be listed on the NYSE as RKT.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:22Published