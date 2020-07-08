Quicken Loans Owner Rocket Companies Is Going Public Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 03:06s - Published 2 minutes ago Quicken Loans Owner Rocket Companies Is Going Public Quicken Loans and Rocket Mortgage owner Rocket Companies is going public, promising billionaire and Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert even more bang for his bucks. 0

