Coronavirus-related job cut leads to new position

Since the pandemic began, many social service agencies have reported a drop in various types of donations.

Action news now recently told you how the salvation army is adapting.

The american cancer society - also taking a hit.

A familiar face to many in our community, matthew foor - coordinated a host of popular cancer society fundraising events& the yearly "relay for life", real men wear pink, and over the past few years, the pull for a cure event.

Now - after 18 years with the organization - helping others battle cancer& he could not overcome the financial realities of the coronavirus: his position - cut last month.

The pandemic has really been difficult, especially for organizations that devents and it has hurt so many non profits, revnue is so far down, that they did have to make staff cut backs, which is painful."

They say when one door closes - another opens.

Foor will now wear a new hat& joining the american red cross as a regional philanthropy officer.

He started his new position this week - he says the best part - he is able to stay in the community, work with people he cares about and be in a position that allows him to help others.

