UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak slashes VAT on tourism and hospitality from 20% to 5% until January
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:51s - Published
The UK Chancellor announced a new round of fiscal measures to improve the outlook for the British economy post-pandemic.View on euronews

UK Chancellor gives diners 50% off on eating out

 Chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled an "eat out to help out" discount as part of wider measures.
BBC News
Rishi Sunak reveals half-price meals scheme and stamp duty freeze [Video]

Rishi Sunak reveals half-price meals scheme and stamp duty freeze

Chancellor Rishi Sunak explains the Government's reduction of VAT from 20% to 5% for the hopsitality industry, along with the new Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:39Published

Hospitality help: VAT slashed to 5% o...

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the move is aimed to support hospitality and tourism firms hit hard by...
Express and Star - Published

Chancellor offers £10 discount voucher for eating out in August

Chancellor offers £10 discount voucher for eating out in August Rishi Sunak has cut VAT for the tourism and hospitality sector and announced a £10 discount voucher...
Daily Record - Published


Sunak cuts VAT for hospitality and tourism [Video]

Sunak cuts VAT for hospitality and tourism

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced he’s cutting VAT from 20% to 5% for the hospitality and tourism sectors until January 2021. In a further attempt to get the sectors moving, the chancellor..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:13Published
Chancellor: Two-metre review to be announced next week [Video]

Chancellor: Two-metre review to be announced next week

The review into whether the two-metre social distancing rule in England will be relaxed will be announced this week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said. Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published