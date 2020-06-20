UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak slashes VAT on tourism and hospitality from 20% to 5% until January Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:51s - Published 3 minutes ago UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak slashes VAT on tourism and hospitality from 20% to 5% until January The UK Chancellor announced a new round of fiscal measures to improve the outlook for the British economy post-pandemic.View on euronews 0

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician UK Chancellor gives diners 50% off on eating out Chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled an "eat out to help out" discount as part of wider measures.

Rishi Sunak reveals half-price meals scheme and stamp duty freeze



Chancellor Rishi Sunak explains the Government's reduction of VAT from 20% to 5% for the hopsitality industry, along with the new Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:39 Published on January 1, 1970



Hospitality help: VAT slashed to 5% - Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the move is aimed to support hospitality and tourism firms hit hard by the pandemic.

Chancellor offers £10 discount voucher for eating out in August - Rishi Sunak has cut VAT for the tourism and hospitality sector and announced a £10 discount voucher scheme.

