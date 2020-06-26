Global  

Depp says ex-wife's abuse accounts were a hoax
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Hollywood star Johnny Depp told London's High Court on Wednesday that allegations he had physically abused his ex-wife Amber Heard were a hoax built up over years during their relationship as an 'insurance policy'.

Edward Baran reports.

