Depp says ex-wife's abuse accounts were a hoax

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart
Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife for laughing at his tattoosThe Hollywood star is giving evidence during the second day of his libel action against the Sun.
Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife over ‘Wino Forever’ tattooJohnny Depp has denied slapping his ex-wife Amber Heard after she laughed at his “Wino Forever” tattoo, as he faced further questioning on the second day of..
Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife Amber Heard after she laughed at 'Wino Forever' tattooActor faces questioning on second day of his libel trial against The Sun for 2018 'wife beater' article
Amber Heard
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court for the second day hearing
Hollywood
Jim Carrey will 'tell deeper truth' about Hollywood
Johnny Depp’s libel trial against The Sun set to begin at High CourtJohnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are expected to meet at the High Court as the Hollywood star’s libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic..
Hollywood star works in UK shop to learn accentActress Beanie Feldstein came to Wolverhampton to prepare for a role in the film How To Build A Girl.
London
Bow crane collapse: Firefighters working to free trapped residentsThe 20-metre (65ft) crane crashed on to a house in Bow in London just before 14:40 BST.
London crane collapse: Fire Brigade working to free several people trapped inside houseA crane has collapsed on to a house in east London leaving several people trapped inside.
Independent
Met chief apologises to sprinter after stop and search
Coronavirus: Hillingdon Hospital shuts to emergencies after outbreakSeventy members of staff from Hillingdon Hospital in west London are self isolating.
BBC News
Edward Baran
Meghan felt 'unprotected' by UK royal family while pregnant
Human Rights Declaration inspires new musical work
Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump - Fars news
Paris airport's 'new normal' comes with UV tunnel, thermal cameras
