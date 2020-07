West Reveals Elon Musk Is Advising Him On His Campaign

On July 4th, Kanye West announced he wants to run for president.

In an interview with Forbes published Wednesday, West said he is being advised by Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.

According to Business Insider, West's remarks seem to be backed up by recent remarks.

On Twitter, Musk commented on West's July 4 announcement: "You have my full support!" The two also appeared together in a photo published by West on July 1.