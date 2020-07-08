Congress slams govt over US' online classes move, H1B visa & Kuwait expat bill

Congress accused the Modi government of failing to protect the rights of students in the US, H1B visa holders and Indian expats in Kuwait.

Congress said that while the Modi government claims that India's standing in the world has improved, the latest decisions by US and Kuwait expose the failed diplomacy of the Modi government.

Addressing the press through video conference, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi questioned why the Centre had not taken up these issues.

