Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man United

Aston Villa F.C. Association football club
Jurgen Klopp not focused on records despite Liverpool return to winning ways
Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa: Sadio Mane & Curtis Jones score as Reds extend home winning runLiverpool mark their first home game since becoming Premier League champions with victory, scoring twice in the second half to see off Aston Villa.
BBC News
BBC News
Premier League Association football league in England
Everton 1-1 Southampton: Danny Ings continues good form in drawDanny Ings continues his good goalscoring season as Southampton draw at Everton in an entertaining Premier League match.
BBC News
BBC News
Premier League delays decision on summer transfer deadlinePremier League clubs delay choosing a date for when the summer transfer window will close.
BBC News
Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record
Manchester United F.C. Association football club
Pogba bills Man Utd as ‘biggest club in England’ & lifts the lid on working with Bruno FernandesPaul Pogba is enjoying watching Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United and claims the Red Devils remain “the biggest club in England”. The arrival of another..
WorldNews
Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to secure Paul Pogba's long-term future at the clubManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to secure Paul Pogba's long-term future at Old Trafford.
BBC News
Man Utd can’t rely on help from anyone else - Ole Gunnar SolskjaerManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he expects that his team will need to win their five remaining games to qualify for next season's Champions..
BBC News
Tuesday's gossip column: Chelsea step up Rice chaseChelsea step up Rice chase, Man City and Man Utd want Koulibaly and Skriniar, Palace plan £25m Edouard move, plus more.
BBC News
