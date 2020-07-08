Midmorning With Aundrea - July 8, 2020 (Part 1) Video Credit: WCBI - Published 4 minutes ago Midmorning With Aundrea - July 8, 2020 (Part 1) (Part 1 of 2) Pediatrician Dr. Keith Watson joins us to discuss how to keep your children safe from the coronavirus as schools prepare to open up again for the fall. And travel guru Kelly McKellar tells us the latest updates on travel in light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Many small businesses are working to establish their new normal. 0

The mississippi main street association made the designation official during a ceremony on the front steps of the nettleton town hall this evening. Nettleton applied for the designation and will get advice from mississippi main street on ways to preserve and revitalize the downtown area. "it definitely make the city look better , and it's going to naturally attract more people to the city, it's a great city with a great school system we just want to keep it going for our kids." Since 1993, mississippi main street association has provided more than five billion dollars in public and private re investment back into main street communities. Many small businesses áareá using p-p loans to save jobs in communities across the country. This week, adriana diaz takes us to suburban evanston, illinois, just north of chicago. She found three different businesses on main street, working to establish their ánew normal.á nats in evanston illinois...a familiar sound is returning to main street: traffic. This is really busy now compared to what it was two months ago. There was no traffic on the street. Zero. Terry straker should know. He's owned guitar works for forty years. Nat/worker playing guitar there's sound in the air áinsideá the store too: jazz. But during the shut down, the music almost stopped. I ran out of money to pay my people four or five days before the ppp money came in. // it was on friday. // and the following tuesday was when the ppp money hit my account. How did you feel in that moment? Oh, i was very pleased, nat - concerts friends and customers - including out-of- work musicians - also raised more than 22 thousand dollars - which straker used to cover payroll for five weeks. And while customers can't come in and browse, there's still plenty of work coming in. Everybody is digging out their old guitar and bringing it in to get it repaired. My shop is overflowing. // my two shop guys are busy little beavers . A few doors down - it's a little áquietá inside d21 fit studio. Just a trainer and his tripod. "give me a sprin at go" dietrich horsey says he's lucky. Just before covid hit, he had just started expanding into virtual trainings - which became his lifeline during the pandemic& and eighty five percent of the gym's members have stuck with him. Dh a lot of my clients they say, you know, well, i'm kind of comfortable being a home anyway. It's my own gym, it's my own spaceáááá// what is it like for you, though, when you're used to having people in your gym and you can adjust them // and watch them through a tiny little screen? I know, yeah, that tiny screen kills me! The tiny technology has had a huge impact - he's kept all of his trainers employed. He credits the smaller overhead that comes with a one-room operation& and the shutdown forcing him - like many main street business owners - to evolve. Ad do you think you're ever gonna go back to the way it used to be? Dh i think eventually we could get back to where it used to be. Would i want to, i'm not sure. Nat montage it's still far from business as usual all along main street. This family-run frame store will close, after 117 years. A business passed down through four generations of the same family.. And the corner mexican restaurant, la principal, is just getting by...says owner eric young. Eric young: ad so what's been the hardest thing of surving during this pandemic? Ey you know, i don't even know where to start. Ad the list is that long? Ey yeah. He had to lay off 15 employees to survive, that's more than half his staff.. Ey: there are people that are on unemployment that are constantly checking, you know, when can i come back? // have you heard of any job leads? // that's difficult to hear. But just like at guitar works - main street customers are taking care of their own - leaving generous tips and sending cash gifts.. What was the largest gift? Twenty five hundred twenty five hundred dollars?! Yeah. // we're very, very active in the community. // i really feel like the community recognized that. And and they said, hey, you guys // we want you to survive. Yea i don't want to get choked up. Yeah? Yeah. Indoor ding has resumed in illinois, but young is staying outside for now... even opening this side street-turned- patio with other main street shops. What does it mean in this town to have a business on main street? Yea, it's kind of it's kind of an honor. There's this small town feel. It's kind of an honor to be so ingrained in this community. -a small town, now filled with the sound of laughter .. With perhaps a hint of optimism. While the pandemic is áhurtingá many small companies, one business in texas is seeing the áoppositeá effect. Julie turrell dawson has been driving her cow- painted ice cream bus through the fort worth area for a decade. And, now she's busier than ever. Mireya villarreal shows us how she's delivering a little bit of normalcy, and bringing communities together. In neighborhoods west of fort worth, texas... the sweet sounds of summer are delivered by julie bean's unmistakable ice cream truck. Mv: when you tell people what you do for a living, " drive the ice cream truck that looks likes like a cow... what's their reaction? Jd: i-- i think m-- the majority of people are super shocked that that's even a thing or a job. // and it takes a second. And then they snap and they're like, "what?! Ten years ago... julie turrell- dawson quiet her day job and started selling ice cream to spend more time with her kids. When the coronavirus pandemic hit... she had every intention of shutting down her business and staying at home. But then the calls started. Mv: after you said yes to that first customer-- jd: uh-huh . Mv: pandora's box? Jd: snowball-- snowball effect. And i-- sh-- somebody saw, somebody called, somebody booked, somebody called, saw, booked. It was just-- all-- it was just a repeat-- rinse and repeat. // mv: what is it about this truck? What is it about ice-cream that just is resonating with people right now? Jd: so i think probably the-- so ice-cream, to a lotta people and to me, is kind of a comfort food. This comfort food... has turned into a cash cow for dawson... giving joy to those who have lost so much. With customer craving something to look forward to. Jd: i have a tinge bit of guilt-- sometimes when i think about it. Because i do know so many families that are not able to make money right now and businesses are suffering. I've seen a ton of my small business owners, even in my local cities that have-- h-- had to shut down, are not coming back after corona. Mv: this is your first stop, but you're going all day long? Jd: it's usually 10:30/11 when we make our first neighborhood. And then we go from neighborhood to neighborhood... to birthday party. Mv: all day long? Jd: all day long. All day long. Julie bean's 2-truck team is now working 7 days a week... 8 hours a day. "there you g ma'am... happy birthday!" Kp: what's better than ice cream? It's warm outside; a good time to have ice cream. And i love that it says happy birthday melinda on it." During the months of april and may... she worked so much... she brought in the same amount of money in the first few months of the pandemic... than all of 2019. Every wednesday since school was canceled back in march... families gather in this cul- de-sac... bonding over bomb pops and crunch bars. The way we've gotten to know each other and become closer friends... it's kind of priceless. For julie... this is a calling that's become less about money... and more about doing áherá part during a difficult time. Jd: i hope so. I really do. I really think that it's somethin' that-- you know, it makes people happy right now. And if you can bring a smile to somebody's face, especially in the middle of a cris, that's awesome. You know, and i just-- i'm super excited and-- and feel very fortunate to be that person-- to bring just a tad bit of happiness to people. This is a great time to learn about businesses that are black





