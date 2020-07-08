Midmorning With Aundrea - July 8, 2020 (Part 2)

(Part 2 of 2) We focus on black-owned businesses.

Recently some companies participated in blackout day - an event when black people and supporters are encouraged to spend their money at black-owned businesses.éé at the same time there has been a movement on social media to support black- owned businesses.éé nichelle medina talked to some of those companies that have seen a boost in sales.éé nats in @ 0:25 "we're gonn throw fermentation, yeast into it and get it rockin' and rollin'" from making wine to filling orders, it's a busy time for j moss winery in napa valley.

"we're getting s many emails requesting tastings that we have to turn some down, because we can't do it all."

Sales are up 200- percent.

As part of the black lives matter movement social media influencers are encouraging people to spend their money at black-owned businesses.

"once people tr our wines, they realize this is amazing wine."

Nats in @ 0:20 "this is a nice, nic big one."

Theodora lee of theopolis vineyards has also seen a surge.

Online sales for her wine have quadrupled.

"we gotta kee that momentum, we gotta let everybody know.

But, most of all&.if you drink our wine and you like our wine, take to social media and tell them it's good."

It's not just social media making a difference.

Google says searches for "black owne businesses near me" hit an all tim high in june.

And yelp changed its search function... making it easier to find companies that are black owned.

The support is critical during the pandemic..

A recent study found black business ownership dropped 41 percent from february to mid - april.

That's compared to a 17 percent decrease in áwhiteá business ownership.

/// "the question fo me is whether this commitment to black-owned wineries is sustainable."

Nats in @ 4:28 "our sales hav increased 100%" sean hallman of shadow ridge spirits company is one of only a few black owned whiskey companies in california.

"we're just part o the community, we just want to add to the community and make the community better."

And those new customers raising a glass..

Are helping build successful black- owned businesses.

Nichelle medina, cbs news, san diego.

Uber eats is waiving delivery fees for purchases from black owned restaurants.éé we'll be th that and more on the next midmorning.