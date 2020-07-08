Eugene Mission reduces capacity amid pandemic

Flames.

There have been rumors about the eugene misson closing.

This morning-- representatives are setting the record stright, the executive director said it's entirely untrue, they simply had to reduce capacity.

They lowered their capacity from 400 residents to about 220 to comply with social distancing standards.

As of monday, they have opened their new emergency shelter.

They said it's exciting for them because it's a new pathway for people to get off the streets.

Sheryl balthrop / executive director of the eugene mission "eugene mission was observing the governors' order of 'shelter in place'.

So we had a large number of very vulnerable individuals, older guests, and guests with respiratory issues and we also had a skeleton crew so we were actually operating well over capacity, and regretfully we're not taking in new guests, and that's why we're so delighted to be able to have folks come into the mission again."

Duration 23" the new emergency shelter will help 25 people at a time, and constantly be rotating through and helping new residents transition to a better housing