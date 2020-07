Tiffany Haddish Teams Up With Amblin for Comedy 'Homecoming Queen' | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 00:59s - Published 9 minutes ago Tiffany Haddish Teams Up With Amblin for Comedy 'Homecoming Queen' | THR News The multi-hyphenate is developing 'Homecoming Queen,' a comedy just set up at Amblin Partners. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Amblin Partners American entertainment company

You Might Like

Tweets about this