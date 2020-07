Coronavirus will come back 'stronger' during flu season, Palm Beach County health director says

In fact, it's only going to impact our community more.

AROUND OF COVID-19 RESULTS..IS MAKING CONTACT TRACING LESSEFFECTIVE ACROSS PALM BEACHCOUNTY& ONLY ONFIVE...NEWSCHANNEL 5MICHELLE QUESADA SITS DOWNWITH THE COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT DIRECTOR TO LEARNHOW PATIENTS WHO'VE TESTEDPOSITIVE CAN HELP WITHPREVENTION.<<LL: PALM BEACH COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES ARECALLING COVID-19 POSITIVEPATIENTS EVERY DAY& MAINLY TOASK THEM QUESTIONS ANDIDENTIFY WHO THEY HAVE BEEN INCLOSE CONTACT WITH BUT INSTEADOF GETTING ANSWERSJUST GETTING HUNG UP ON.

PKG:ITPALM BEACH COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT DIRECTOR DR ALINAALONSO SAYSCOULD HELP PREVENT THE SPREADOF THE CORONAVIRUS& 15:45:54CONTACT TRACING IS REACHINGTHE PERSON WHO IS POSITIVE ASQUICKLY AS POSSIBLE AND THENGETTING TO THE PEOPLE THATTHEYVE BEEN IN CONTACT WITH TOGET THEM TO STAY HOME AND NOTSPREAD THE VIRUS.

BUT DR.ALONSO ALSO SAYS THEREWAY TO MAKE PEOPLE ANSWER THEHEALTH DEPARTMENT15:57:47 WE TRY TO CALL BACKAT LEAST 3 TIMES WHEN WE DONTMAKE A CONNECTION, WE WANT TODO THAT WITHIN THE FIRST 48HOURS ITS VERY IMPORTANTBECAUSE THATS WHAT WE NEED TOSTOP THAT TRANSMISSION FROMTHE OTHER PERSON THAT THEYCOME IN CONTACT WITH THEGROWING NUMBER OF COVID CASESIN PBCRESULTS& TAKING AS LONG AS 9TO 10 DAYS AND THAT LOWERS THEEFFECTIVENESS OF CONTACTTRACING.

DR. ALONSO SAYS EVERYPERSON IS RESPONSIBLE FORDOING THEIR PART TO FLATTENTHE CURVE.

16:08:27 I DONTTHINK PEOPLE SHOULD BE FEARFULI THINK THEY NEED TO GETEDUCATED, STAY STRONG, STAYSAFE, MAINTAIN YOUR DISTANCEAND STAY HOME IF YOUTAG: IF YOU DO TEST POSITIVEFOR COVID-19, YOU WILL GET ACALL FROM SOMEONE WITH THEHEALTH DEPARTMENT.

THEY WILLNEVER ASK FOR YOUR SOCIALSECURITY NUMBER OR FINANCIALINFORMATION.

FROM THE PALMBEACH COUNTY HEALTH DEPT -MICHELLE QUESADA WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5.