John Roberts Recently Hospitalized After Falling Down

Recent rulings reveal influence of Chief Justice John RobertsOver the past couple of weeks Chief Justice John Roberts has voted to expand LGBTQ rights, protect the young immigrants known as “Dreamers” and strike down a Louisiana abortion law.
41NBC's Montezz Allen highlights John Milledge Academy's Je'Mazin RobertsRoberts has offers from school like Clark-Atlanta University and Notre Dame College. He's from the class of 2021.
Supreme Court Strikes Down Louisiana Abortion Law In Surprise RulingChief Justice John Roberts sided with 4 liberal justices to rule against a law that would've effectively forced abortion clinics in Louisiana to close.