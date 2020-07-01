SHE DIES TOMORROW movie

SHE DIES TOMORROW movie trailer - Plot synopsis: After waking up convinced that she is going to die tomorrow, Amy's carefully mended life begins to unravel.

As her delusions of certain death become contagious to those around her, Amy and her friends' lives spiral out of control in a tantalizing descent into madness.

Directed by Amy Seimetz starring Kate Lyn Sheil, Jane Adams, Josh Lucas, Chris Messina, Michelle Rodriguez, Tunde Adebimpe, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Katie Aselton, Jennifer Kim, Kentucker Audley, Adam Wingard release date July 31, 2020 (in drive-in theaters), August 7, 2020 (on VOD)