Ryder Cup postponed until 2021, will still be held in Wisconsin Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:04s - Published 55 seconds ago Ryder Cup postponed until 2021, will still be held in Wisconsin The sad note of waiting for the 2020 Ryder Cup until September 2021 is quickly washed away by the fact that organizers want this event so bad to happen in Wisconsin, at Whistling Straits. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Ryder Cup postponed until 2021



The Ryder Cup has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:49 Published 53 minutes ago Ryder Cup captains react to postponement



Ryder Cup captains Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington look forward to welcoming golf fans to Wistling Straits, Wisconsin in 2021 following news that the biennial match has been postponed for 12.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published 6 hours ago Rose: Ryder Cup is all about the fans



Europe's Justin Rose says the Ryder Cup is a tournament that needs fans and he is therefore pleased that the event has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:41 Published 7 hours ago