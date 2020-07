Ryder Cup postponed until 2021

BEEN SPECULATED ISNOW OFFICIAL...THE RYDER CUP -SCHEDULED FORSEPTEMBER ATWHISTLING STRAITSIN SHEBOYGANCOUNTY - HAS BEENPOSTPONED DUE TOCORONAVIRUSCONCERNS...SPORTS DIRECTORBRANDON KINNARDJOINS US WITH THELATEST, ON ONE OFGOLF'S BIGGESTEVENTS...ORGANIZERS SAYPLAYING THE U-SVERSUS EUROPECOMPETITIONWITHOUT FANS...WAS NEVER REALLYCONSIDERED...THEY SAY THEYHELD OUT ON MAKINGTHE POSTPONMENTOFFICIAL...BECAUSE THEYWERE TRYING TO FINDSOME WAY TO HOSTTHE EVENT - WITHSPECTATORS - THISFALL...THE C-E-O OF THEP-G-A OF AMERICA -WHICH CO-HOSTS THERYDER CUP...SAYS HE SPOKEWITH EVERYONEFROM THE C-D-C TOLOCAL HEALTHOFFICIALS INSHEBOYGANCOUNTY...HE SAYS HE EVENSOUGHT ADVICEFROM PACKERSPRESIDENT MARKMURPHY...THE EVENTTYPICALLYWELCOMES AS MANYAS 40 THOUSANDFANS PER DAY...IN THE END, THEYDECIDED, THATSIMPLY WASN'TPOSSIBLE..."It was a very toughdecision.

I think peoplethink it might be easierthan it is.

But frankly sincethe speculation started acouple of months ago wedid everything we could tomake it one of thoseDewey versus Trumanheadlines.

It became clear- call it a month ago - that40 thousnad fans reallyhad no chance."P-G-A OF AMERICAPRESIDENT SETHWAUGH THERE...HE HAD A GREATLINE - SAYING - "ARYDER CUP WITHOUTFANS, IS NOT A RYDERCUP..."HE SAYS HE WANTSTO GIVE THE PLAYERSAND THE FANS HEREIN WISCONSIN THEBEST EVENTPOSSIBLE...AND BELIEVES THEBEST CHANCE ATDOING THAT - IS TOPUSH IT BACK UNTILNEXT YEAR...NOW FOR MORE ONTHE LOCAL IMPACTOF THISPOSTPONEMENT...RACHEL HOPMAYERJOINS US LIVE FROMSHEBOYGANCOUNTY...RACHEL...BRANDON -- THESHEBOYGAN COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENTTELLS ME THAT THEYFORMALLY ISSUEDTHEIRRECOMMENDATIONAGAINST MASSGATHERINGS LIKE THERYDER CUP TO PGAOFFICIALS EXACTLYTWO WEEKS AGOTODAY, JUNE 24...LOCAL BUSINESSESTELL ME THEY AGREEWITH THERECOMMENDATIONS...SO WHILE THEY HATETO LOSE THE EVENT.THEY DOUNDERSTAND WHATWENT INTO THEDECISION TOPOSTPONE.MOST BUSINESSOWNERS ARE STAYINGOPTIMISTIC."I MEAN WE'RE ELATEDTHAT THE DECISIONWAS TO DELAY IT AYEAR.

IF IT WASCANCELLED, ITHOUGHT IT WOULDHAVE BEEN A REALHEARTBREAK FOR THISAREA.

THIS RESPONSETO THE RYDER CUP,WHAT WE SAW THISYEAR BEFORE COVID,WHEN WE THOUGHTWE WERE ALL GONNAHAVE A NORMAL 2020 --THIS WASUNPRECEDENTED."I'LL HAVE MORETONIGHT AT 10 FROMCOMMUNITYMEMBERS THAT AREMORE GRATEFUL THEEVENT WAS JUSTPOSTPONED... ANDNOT CANCELED ALLTOGETHER.LIVE FROM WHISTLINGSTRAITS, RACHELHOPMAYER, NBC 26.