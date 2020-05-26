TRUMP BOATS

OVER THE WEEKEND HUNDREDS OF BOATS SET SAIL HERE ON THE COAST IN SUPPORT OF PRESIDENT TRUMP.

over the weekend hundreds of- boats set sail- here on the coast in support of- president trump.- on the fourth of july, event- organizers say around 200 boats- participated in the mississippi- boaters for trump parade.

- the parade started in long beac- and the boaters made- their way to biloxi.- the boats were decked out in- flags of all sorts including- american flags, trump flags and- flags that show support to firs- responders.

- organizers say the event went - over smoothly and they are- already planning another boat - parade in - pascagoula later this month.- - "you know with all of the negitvity that has- been going on we wanted to get- people toghther and actually- show that good can- come out of all this and we can- get toghther with different - races, diffrent religions - diffrent backgrounds and just - come toghther and be peacful an- good- - - - people."

There will be another - mississippi boaters for - trump parade in pascagoula on - july 25th.- boaters will meet at the- chamise sandbar at noon and the- will run south to the pascagoul- river front park.

- anyone is welcome to