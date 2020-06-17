Study links increase in delirium, rare brain inflammation and stroke to COVID-19
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Study links increase in delirium, rare brain inflammation and stroke to COVID-19
Neurological complications of COVID-19 can include delirium (abrupt change in the brain that causes mental confusion and emotional disruption), brain inflammation, stroke, and nerve damage, a new study has revealed.
It identified one rare and sometimes fatal inflammatory condition, known as ADEM, which appears to be increasing in prevalence due to the pandemic.
Some patients in the study did not experience severe respiratory symptoms, and the neurological disorder was the first and main presentation of COVID-19.
The virus causing COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, was not detected in the cerebrospinal brain fluid of any of the patients tested, suggesting the virus did not directly attack the brain to cause the neurological illness.
Further research is needed to identify why patients were developing these complications.
In some patients, the researchers found evidence that the brain inflammation was likely caused by an immune response to the disease, suggesting that some neurological complications of COVID-19 might come from the immune response rather than the virus itself.
The transgender members of a Chennai-based non-government organisation (NGO) have joined hands with Chennai Corporation to conduct coronavirus awareness campaign in slum areas of Teynampet, Chennai. Sahodaran, an NGO in collaboration with the Chennai Corporation, has started an awareness campaign to aware the people living in the slum areas of Teynampet about COVID-19. The transgender activists held placards giving messages regarding the virus. They also held 'door to door campaign' in the areas about wearing a mask, using sanitizers and maintaining social distancing as a part of their campaign.
On Tuesday, President Trump gave an interview in which he said he was considering banning TikTok. Trump echoed earlier comments from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump implied a ban on TikTok would be a way of punishing China for the coronavirus. Business Insider reports that Coronavirus originated in the city of Wuhan. Trump's rationale was somewhat different from the reason given by Pompeo. Pompeo said the US was worried TikTok could be a national-security risk.
There has been a surge in domestic child abuse during the coronavirus pandemic, suggests the experience of one specialist UK children's hospital.The study was published in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood. In just one month, the number of new cases rose by 1493% compared with the same period in the previous three years, pointing to a "silent pandemic" in 2020, suggest the authors.They compared the numbers of new cases of head injury caused by physical abuse among very young children seen between 23 March and 23 April this year and the same period in 2017, 2018, and 2019. March 23 marked the start of lockdown and a period of national self-isolation in the UK in a bid to curb the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infection.Ten children (six boys and four girls) with suspected abusive head trauma presented for treatment during March-April. Their ages ranged from 17 days to 13 months old. This figure compares with an average of 0.67 cases a month for the same period in 2017, 2018, and 2019, representing an increase of 1493% in 2020, say the authors. The symptoms prompting a hospital visit included colic (persistent crying for no obvious reason) in 5 of the infants; breathing issues (apnoea) and loss of consciousness in 4; seizures in 2; extensive bruising in 5; swollen scalp in 5; and marks caused by repeated picking at the skin (excoriation) in 1 child.The infants were comprehensively assessed. This included head, spine, and skeletal scans, as well as detailed eye and whole body checks. The results revealed blood pooling in the brain (subdural haemorrhage) in 6 infants; brain swelling in 4; bruising of the brain tissue (parenchymal contusion) in 4; skull fractures in 4; a bleed on the brain (subarachnoid haemorrhage) in 3; and bone fractures elsewhere in 3 of the infants.The infants' families all lived in areas of significant social and economic deprivation. And there's a complex interplay between abuse, mental health, substance misuse and socioeconomic factors, the authors point out.Two of the parents had a history of criminal activity; 3 had mental health issues; and 4 had financial worries, factors likely to heighten the risk of abusive behaviour, say the authors.
A new study from the UK suggests the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic could lead to a wave of brain damage in infected patients.
Experts at the University College London found COVID-19 could cause..