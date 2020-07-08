Gower Days Goes On

Chip Holman joins us as President of the Gower Days Festival Committee

Million total confirmed cases of covid-19 here in the u.s., a lot of us are understandably concerned about going to large gatherings.

However many of these are still continuing to go on.

Joining us tonight is chip holman, how are you able to continue this tradition this year?

>> jodie, our committee and i took the opportunity in may to speak with six different healthcare professionals in our area.

Locally and regionally to ask them, is it okay?

And every single one of them should you should have it.

Obviously we're going to follow the recommendations by the clinton county health department and by the governor of the state of missouri.

We are going to encourage folks to please wear a mask.

If you feel the need to wear one.

Please do so.

We will not require them but encourage folks to do so and maintain proper social distancing of six feet.

If your family is together and you're watching the live entertainment, sit six feet away from the others.

We will have plenty of hand sanitizer on hand.

We are working with fun services with our inflatables to make sure they're properly sanitized several times an hour.

We are taking the right steps.

We have hand sanitizers in the restrooms and the port potties.

For those folks that visit their booth so they have something.

We feel like we're following the proper precautions to make this a safe event for everyone.

>> chip, great.

Tell us about the dates and times so everybody can show up.

>> the dates, we're in crunch time.

We're starting tomorrow night on thursday.

We are doing a kick out.

We're going all in.

We will start tomorrow at 6:00 p.m.

At the gouer city park.

Our food vendors will open up.

We have food trucks and great frozen drinks.

Some of the best lemonade you will find.

Our carnival games and we have nashville recording artist, cassy joy who will take the stage tomorrow night.

We are really excited to have her.

Once she's off stage, we will do a meet and greet and have merchandise for cassie.

We will allow the safety for cassy and the rest of the folks by requesting the six foot social distancing.

That's just the kick off.

Friday we go right into it.

Starting at 5:30.

We will do our opening ceremonies.

Always very patriotic.

We are excited to do that again with the flag raising ceremony.

We will have the baby snow and a performance by snow day jam.

A local band and the christian church pastor.

They take the stage at 7:00.

At 8 o'clock, we have a performance by chad elephant and a huge fireworks display that is sponsored by the union state bank of gouer.

Thank you to the folks at gouer for sponsoring the fireworks.

That wraps up day two.

We still have two more days.

>> if people are interested they can go to your facebook page?

>> absolutely.

Gouer days at facebook or gouer [email protected] mail.com.

>> thank you so much for joining us.

>> hope folks join us and stay safe and come out and enjoy the fun weekend.

>> all right.

We're going to