Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jennifer Aniston's been 'creative' during lockdown.
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Jennifer Aniston's been 'creative' during lockdown.

Jennifer Aniston's been 'creative' during lockdown.

Jennifer Aniston has been "very creative" during lockdown, as sources say she has been trying her hand at penning film scripts.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Aniston_green

Nanda RT @FanistonTeam: 'She's been very creative.' ❤ https://t.co/ZmnYWOWB6m 6 hours ago

FanistonTeam

Mariee 'She's been very creative.' ❤ https://t.co/ZmnYWOWB6m 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Comedy Central to Revive 'Beavis and Butt-Head,' Jennifer Aniston Wants People to Wear Masks & More News | THR News [Video]

Comedy Central to Revive 'Beavis and Butt-Head,' Jennifer Aniston Wants People to Wear Masks & More News | THR News

Comedy Central is reviving 'Beavis and Butt-Head,' Fox News says that it has fired Ed Henry over sexual misconduct claims and Jennifer Aniston has a clear message for everyone right now: just wear a..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:51Published
Jennifer Aniston Encourages People to Wear Masks | THR News [Video]

Jennifer Aniston Encourages People to Wear Masks | THR News

Jennifer Aniston has a message for all of her friends, family and fans who "care about human life": Wear a mask.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:16Published
Jennifer Aniston sternly tells fans to wear masks [Video]

Jennifer Aniston sternly tells fans to wear masks

Jennifer Aniston has urged her Instagram followers to take new coronavirus guidelines seriously and posted a selfie of her facemask imploring fans to do the same to stay healthy and safe.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:50Published