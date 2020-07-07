United Airlines Warns Of Possible Furloughs This Fall

The furloughs could mean 2,800+ United employees may be furloughed.



Related videos from verified sources United Airlines warns 45% of staff face furlough



United Airlines said on Wednesday it was preparing to send notices of potential furloughs to 36,000 U.S.-based frontline employees, or about 45% of staff, as travel demand hit by the coronavirus.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15 Published 3 hours ago United Airlines Warns Of Possible Layoffs



Nearly half of United Airlines employees have been warned about potential mass layoffs. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:24 Published 6 hours ago United warns of lower bookings, furloughs



United Airlines has warned of booking declines and potential furloughs due to new travel restrictions in an internal presentation to the carrier's employees, a person with knowledge of the matter told.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:50 Published 1 day ago