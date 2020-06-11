Javicia Leslie replacing Ruby Rose as Batwoman

Javicia Leslie has been announced as Ruby Rose's replacement Batwoman on the CW series.

Javicia Leslie will succeed Ruby Rose as the superhero title character of CW's 'Batwoman,' although...

The CW has just announced who will replace Ruby Rose as the new Batwoman – Javicia Leslie! The God...

Julia Sheffo @K2_exe @castbrak @warnerbrostv @CWBatwoman You actually need to read. She’s not replacing a white character. She’s… https://t.co/nZlU6lJ1UY 3 hours ago

ceo of dr midnight RT @treymangum : . @JaviciaLeslie has been cast as the new #Batwoman on The CW superhero series, replacing Ruby Rose. https://t.co/6YbOxB8wNT 2 hours ago

Quinn McCann But white actors can't play the role of black fictional characters? https://t.co/PsYYQa0dAW 17 minutes ago