Javicia Leslie replacing Ruby Rose as Batwoman
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Javicia Leslie has been announced as Ruby Rose's replacement Batwoman on the CW series.

'God Friended Me' Alum Javicia Leslie To Replace Ruby Rose on CW's 'Batwoman'

The CW has just announced who will replace Ruby Rose as the new Batwoman – Javicia Leslie! The God...
Javicia Leslie to become TV's first Black Batwoman, succeeding Ruby Rose in CW series

Javicia Leslie will succeed Ruby Rose as the superhero title character of CW's 'Batwoman,' although...
