Waterspout forms off the coast of Phuket, southern Thailand

This is the stunning moment a large waterspout formed off the coast of Phuket in southern Thailand today (July 8).

The elephant trunk tornado stretching from the clouds into the ocean was visible from several minutes as it whipped across the horizon.

It was followed by intense downpours lashing the popular holiday island, which has been closed to tourists since the start of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Onlooker Pha Phan recorded the natural weather phenomenon.

He said: ''I saw this just after 3pm when I was walking to the beach.'' Waterspouts are intense columns of swirling tornado clouds that form over a body of water.

They are most commonly found in subtropical areas and disappear shortly after they come into contact with land.

Scientists believe they are formed when warm sea water laden with moisture rapidly evaporates and cools slower than the surrounding dry air.

This leads to instability in the air and updrafts.

Shifting winds near the water's surface then mix with the rising clouds to form a swirling vortex, giving rise to the narrow tornado-like shape cloud.