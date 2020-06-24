Global  
 

Gabrielle Union insists NBC needs to 'do more' to address workplace harassment
Union praised the network for their new plans to tackle the issue but doesn't think the ideas go far enough.

 Gabrielle Union is weighing in on NBC's steps to end racial and gender discrimination in the workplace, saying there are "more changes needed."
