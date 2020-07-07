Donald Trump claims improved ties as he hosts Mexico’s president

Global  

President Donald Trump, who has denigrated Mexican migrants and threatened the US ally with crippling tariffs, welcomed President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to the White House, called him a cherished partner and claimed the countries’ economic and security ties were reaching new heights.Mr Trump’s warm words were in stark contrast to the days when he called Mexicans “rapists” and railed against migrants entering the United States illegally.

