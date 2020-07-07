Donald Trump claims improved ties as he hosts Mexico’s president

|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Kanye West says he no longer supports Trump
Naya Rivera search, Trump's tax returns, Berman's testimony: 5 things to know ThursdayThe search for actress Naya Rivera will resume, The Supreme Court decision on Trump's tax returns is expected and more news to start your Thursday.
Trump rally 'contributed' to COVID-19 spike: official
Andrés Manuel López Obrador 58th president of Mexico
Mexico's AMLO lauds Trump despite past insults
Most Mexicans say country should be closer to U.S., poll showsMEXICO CITY (Reuters) - More Mexicans have warmed to the idea of closer ties with the United States just as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lines up his..
Trump forgoes insults of past, calls Mexico cherished friendWASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, who has denigrated Mexican migrants and threatened the U.S. ally with crippling tariffs, welcomed President Andrés Manuel..
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Trending: Kanye West confirms 2020 presidential bid and wants to run White House like Wakanda, Tiffany Haddish shaves head live
Where’s Trump’s Financial Disclosure? The White House Blames the PandemicThe annual report was due last week under federal ethics rules, but the White House says it needs more time. The president was already given a 45-day extension.
Mexicans People of the country of Mexico
Mexican President faces politically risky US visitUS-Mexico relations expert says President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's upcoming visit to Washington, D.C., is controversial with Mexicans, who largely..
