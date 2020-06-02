Global  

Sunak visits a factory in the West Midlands
Sunak visits a factory in the West Midlands

Sunak visits a factory in the West Midlands

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak visits Worcester Bosch, a boiler factory in the West Midlands, following the announcement of his business support scheme.

Report by Bassaneseg.

