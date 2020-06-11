Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Talking Land Rover Defender, Ford Bronco and GMC Jimmy | Autoblog Podcast #586
Video Credit: Autoblog Podcast - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Talking Land Rover Defender, Ford Bronco and GMC Jimmy | Autoblog Podcast #586

Talking Land Rover Defender, Ford Bronco and GMC Jimmy | Autoblog Podcast #586

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Reese Counts and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale.

To kick things off, they talk about driving the Dodge Charger Scat Pack, BMW M5 Competition and Lexus LC 500.

Then they offer up thoughts on the upcoming Land Rover Defender, a possible Ford Bronco engine leak, new GMC Jimmy rumors, Jeep Gladiator pricing, and Ford reintroducing the Puma nameplate.

Finally, they help a Twitter friend choose an affordable electric vehicle.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BobFlavin

Bob Flavin @AndrewHarbison1 @CiaranCuffe This isn't the US it's Ireland and we are talking about the Land Rover Defender jumpi… https://t.co/XExDY8fK3h 19 hours ago

StylusGalaxy

StylusGalaxy @Timi_lien @big6star @NajibXgoh You sure, you're talking about the new Land Rover Defender? 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 revealed, plus driving the BMW M8 Convertible | Autoblog Podcast #632 [Video]

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 revealed, plus driving the BMW M8 Convertible | Autoblog Podcast #632

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Producer Christopher McGraw and News Editor Joel Stocksdale. Before they get to this week's big news, they talk about..

Credit: Autoblog Studio     Duration: 47:22Published
Driving the 2020 Lotus Evora GT, and Defenders at a trickle | Autoblog Podcast #631 [Video]

Driving the 2020 Lotus Evora GT, and Defenders at a trickle | Autoblog Podcast #631

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Producer Christopher McGraw and News Editor Zac Palmer. First, they talk about driving the 2020 Lotus Evora GT. Then..

Credit: Autoblog Studio     Duration: 00:44Published