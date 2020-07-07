Global  
 

Deadly Shooting On Upper West Side
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Deadly Shooting On Upper West Side

Deadly Shooting On Upper West Side

Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot to death overnight on the Upper West Side.

