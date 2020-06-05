Demi Moore to star in raunchy podcast series

Demi Moore is set to star in a raunchy scripted podcast series called 'Dirty Diana'.

The actress will also executive produce the upcoming scripted drama series, which will consist of six 30-minute episodes, and is due to launch on July 13.

The show tells the story of how "perseverance, connection and sex" saves a dying marriage, and was recorded during quarantine through Zoom video-conferencing meetings.

Demi will star alongside Claes Bang and Betsy Brandt, with cameo appearances from stars including Gwendoline Christie, Lena Dunham, and Melanie Griffith.

The series will be available on platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.