Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:38s - Published
B-Town pays tribute to veteran actor Jagdeep
Several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra Ajay Devgn, and Shabana Azmi mourned the death of veteran actor Jagdeep, who passed away at the age of 81 on Wednesday due to age-related health problems.
Veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep known famously for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay died in Mumbai on 8 July. The actor's funeral was held in Mumbai today. On the other hand, Salman Khan's Radhe..
Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep passes away. Jagdeep died at the age of 81 at his residence on July 08. He was best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay. The actor also worked in Purana Mandir..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:34Published