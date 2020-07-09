Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

B-Town pays tribute to veteran actor Jagdeep
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:38s - Published
B-Town pays tribute to veteran actor Jagdeep

B-Town pays tribute to veteran actor Jagdeep

Several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra Ajay Devgn, and Shabana Azmi mourned the death of veteran actor Jagdeep, who passed away at the age of 81 on Wednesday due to age-related health problems.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Veteran actor Jagdeep passes away: Bollywood celebs mourn Sholay actor's death

After Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood has lost yet another gem. Veteran...
Mid-Day - Published

'A humble human... loved by millions,' Amitabh Bachchan pays a tribute to late veteran actor Jagdeep

Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note on the demise of veteran actor Jagdeep. Bachchan said...
Bollywood Life - Published

Shilpa remembers veteran actor Jagdeep

Veteran actor Jagdeep passed away on July 8. He was best known for his role in Amitabh Bachchan and...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Daily Punch: Sholay Actor Jagdeep Dies In Mumbai [Video]

Daily Punch: Sholay Actor Jagdeep Dies In Mumbai

Veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep known famously for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay died in Mumbai on 8 July. The actor's funeral was held in Mumbai today. On the other hand, Salman Khan's Radhe..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 02:46Published
Sholay’s Soorma Bhopali, Jagdeep passes away, tributes pour in from celebs [Video]

Sholay’s Soorma Bhopali, Jagdeep passes away, tributes pour in from celebs

Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep passes away. Jagdeep died at the age of 81 at his residence on July 08. He was best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay. The actor also worked in Purana Mandir..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:34Published
Dharmendra mourns death of actor Jagdeep [Video]

Dharmendra mourns death of actor Jagdeep

Veteran actor Dharmendra took to social media to mourn the demise of veteran comedian Jagdeep.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:43Published