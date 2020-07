Sholay’s Soorma Bhopali, Jagdeep passes away, tributes pour in from celebs

Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep passes away.

Jagdeep died at the age of 81 at his residence on July 08.

He was best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay.

The actor also worked in Purana Mandir and Andaz Apna Apna.

He is survived by two sons - Javed and Naved Jafri.

Jagdeep’s death was mourned by the film fraternity.

