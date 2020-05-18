Global  

Woods ready to return, commits to Memorial
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Woods ready to return, commits to Memorial

Woods ready to return, commits to Memorial

Next week's Memorial Tournament will be the 15-times major champion's first PGA Tour event in five months.

Tiger Woods to make PGA Tour return at Memorial Tournament

 Tiger Woods will make his first PGA Tour start since February at next week's Memorial Tournament.
BBC News
Rory McIlroy says he missed golf as PGA Tour resumes [Video]

Rory McIlroy says he missed golf as PGA Tour resumes

Rory McIlroy is looking forward to seeing golf take its place at “the centre of the sports world” as the PGA Tour returns from its three-month suspension. The Northern Irishman will tee up at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday as a star-studded field looks to mark the resumption from lockdown in style. Each of the world’s top five players will be at Colonial Country Club, with number one McIlroy starting in a mouth-watering group alongside second-placed Jon Rahm and third-ranked Brooks Koepka in what should provide a spectacle fit for the occasion.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
McIlroy and Johnson feeling good after getting back on course at charity event [Video]

McIlroy and Johnson feeling good after getting back on course at charity event

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson feeling good after getting back on golf course for 'Driving Health' charity event

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:40Published

