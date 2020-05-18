Woods ready to return, commits to Memorial

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
PGA Tour Golf tour in the United States
Tiger Woods to make PGA Tour return at Memorial TournamentTiger Woods will make his first PGA Tour start since February at next week's Memorial Tournament.
BBC News
Rory McIlroy says he missed golf as PGA Tour resumes
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
McIlroy and Johnson feeling good after getting back on course at charity event
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:40Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this