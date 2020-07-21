Surf's Up movie clip - Big Z Returns

Surf's Up movie clip - Big Z Returns - After being gone for many years, Big Z (Jeff Bridges) returns home to his friends and fans.

Plot synopsis: Surfing means everything to teenage penguin Cody Maverick (Shia LaBeouf).

Followed by a documentary film crew, he leaves his home in Antarctica for Pen Gu Island, site of the the Big Z Memorial Surf Off.

Cody wants to be respected and admired, and he believes that winning the competition will bring him what he craves.

However, an encounter with washed-up surfer Geek (Jeff Bridges) teaches Cody about what is truly important.

Cast: James Woods, Jeff Bridges, Shia LaBeouf, Zooey Deschanel Director: Ash Brannon, Chris Buck