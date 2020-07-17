Global  
 

Surf's Up movie clip - Let's Surf!
Duration: 03:02s
- Big Z (Jeff Bridges) gives Cody (Shia LaBeouf) a training lesson and the two, along with Lani (Zooey Deschanel), finally go surfing together.

Plot synopsis: Surfing means everything to teenage penguin Cody Maverick (Shia LaBeouf).

Followed by a documentary film crew, he leaves his home in Antarctica for Pen Gu Island, site of the the Big Z Memorial Surf Off.

Cody wants to be respected and admired, and he believes that winning the competition will bring him what he craves.

However, an encounter with washed-up surfer Geek (Jeff Bridges) teaches Cody about what is truly important.

Cast: Jeff Bridges, Shia LaBeouf, Zooey Deschanel Director: Ash Brannon, Chris Buck

Surf's Up movie clip - Chicken Joe's Hot Tub [Video]

Surf's Up movie clip - Chicken Joe's Hot Tub

Surf's Up movie clip - Chicken Joe's Hot Tub Chicken Joe (Jon Heder) is kidnapped by natives and cooked in what he believes is a hot tub. Plot synopsis: Surfing means everything to teenage penguin..

Duration: 01:13Published
Surf's Up movie clip - Cave Date [Video]

Surf's Up movie clip - Cave Date

Surf's Up movie clip - Cave Date - Cody (Shia LaBeouf) and Lani (Zooey Deschanel) share a day of fun and go boarding inside a volcano. Plot synopsis: Surfing means everything to teenage penguin Cody..

Duration: 02:40Published
Surf's Up movie clip - Building a Surfboard [Video]

Surf's Up movie clip - Building a Surfboard

Surf's Up movie clip - Building a Surfboard - Big Z (Jeff Bridges) tries to help Cody (Shia LaBeouf) build his surfboard. Plot synopsis: Surfing means everything to teenage penguin Cody Maverick..

Duration: 02:52Published