Surf's Up movie clip - Let's Surf!

- Big Z (Jeff Bridges) gives Cody (Shia LaBeouf) a training lesson and the two, along with Lani (Zooey Deschanel), finally go surfing together.

Plot synopsis: Surfing means everything to teenage penguin Cody Maverick (Shia LaBeouf).

Followed by a documentary film crew, he leaves his home in Antarctica for Pen Gu Island, site of the the Big Z Memorial Surf Off.

Cody wants to be respected and admired, and he believes that winning the competition will bring him what he craves.

However, an encounter with washed-up surfer Geek (Jeff Bridges) teaches Cody about what is truly important.

Cast: Jeff Bridges, Shia LaBeouf, Zooey Deschanel Director: Ash Brannon, Chris Buck