Walmart to Launch a Subscription Service to Compete With Amazon Prime The price of the membership service, Walmart Plus, will be $98 a year.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $119 a year.

Walmart has confirmed plans for the service, but has not revealed the release date or any other details.

A Walmart Plus membership is expected to include same-day grocery delivery and discounted gas.

Online grocery sales for the retailer have increased by 74 percent during the pandemic.

According to eMarketer, Amazon was responsible for 39 percent of all online sales last quarter, while Walmart raked in 5 percent.

Walmart's stocks were up on Thursday following reports that Walmart Plus will be unveiled soon.