CEO of tech company lashes out at Asian family Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:46s - Published 2 minutes ago CEO of tech company lashes out at Asian family The CEO of a tech company is apologizing after he was seen lashing out at Asian-American families at a restaurant in California. The man has been identified as Michael Lofthouse of Solid 8. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend APOLIGIZING AFTER HE WAS SEENLASHING OUT AT ASIAN-AMERICANFAMILIES AT A RESTAURANT INCALIFORNIA.THE FAMILIES WERE CELEBRATING ABIRTHDAY ON THE FOURTH OF JULY,WHEN THEY SAY A MAN AT THETABLE NEXT TO THEM STARTEDYELLING RACIAL REMARKS ATTHEM-- SO, THEY STARTEDRECORDING."HE WAS FULL OF HATE ANDANGER," "IT'S SAD THAT THEREARE STILL PEOPLE THAT ARE LIKETHAT IN THIS, IN THIS WORLD,"THE MAN IS IDENTIFIED ASMICHAEL LOFTHOUSE OF "SOLID 8."HAS NOW ISSUED A STATEMENTCALLING HIS BEHAVIOR APPALLING.ONE OF THE FAMILY MEMBERS,SAYS...IN MORE THAN 25 YEARS INAMERICA, HE AND HIS WIFE HAVENEVER FELT ANYTHING CLOSE TORACISM UNTIL THAT NIGHT.UBER IS NOW OFFERING GROCERYDELIVERY IN SELECT CITIES.





