Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Missing Glee star Naya Rivera now presumed dead, police say
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Missing Glee star Naya Rivera now presumed dead, police say

Missing Glee star Naya Rivera now presumed dead, police say

Missing Glee star Naya Rivera is now presumed dead, police said.The Ventura County Sheriff’s office said the effort to find the actress is now a “search and recovery operation”.There is no foul play suspected and officers believe Rivera, 33, drowned.

She went missing on Wednesday while on a rented boat with her four-year-old son at Lake Piru, about 56 miles north-west of central Los Angeles.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

Big Sean likes tweets praying for Naya Rivera's safety [Video]

Big Sean likes tweets praying for Naya Rivera's safety

Music star Big Sean has liked a series of tweets praying for Naya Rivera's safety.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:59Published
'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Is Missing In A Lake [Video]

'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Is Missing In A Lake

Former "Glee" actress Naya Rivera has gone missing from a lake in Southern California, authorities said. CNN reports that Rivera vanished from Lake Piru in Ventura County on Wednesday evening. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed her identity, and said it's looking for a possible drowning victim at the lake. Rivera went to the lake Wednesday afternoon and rented a boat with her young child. Both were seen going out on the lake together.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published
Actress Naya Rivera Is Missing At A Southern California Lake [Video]

Actress Naya Rivera Is Missing At A Southern California Lake

Actress Naya Rivera is missing. The 33-year-old "Glee" actress went missing while boating with her son on a lake in Southern California. Rescuers plan to resume their search Thursday morning at Lake Piru in Ventura County. The local Sheriff's Office said the search will resume "at first light" and fear it could be a possible drowning. Officials say a young child was found alone on the boat Rivera had rented. The child had on a life vest and an adult life vest was found on the boat.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Lake Piru Lake Piru

'Glee' actress Naya Rivera is missing at a lake in California

 (CNN)Rescuers will resume their search Thursday morning for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera after she went missing from a lake in Southern California. Rivera, 33,..
WorldNews
Former Glee star missing at California lake [Video]

Former Glee star missing at California lake

Former Glee actress Naya Rivera has gone missing at a lake in Southern California, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said.A search operation was launched after her four-year-old son was reportedly found alone on a rented boat at Lake Piru.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Tulsa coronavirus spike after Trump rally 'likely' linked: Official

 LOS ANGELES: Donald Trump's controversial rally and other mass events in Tulsa last month "more than likely" contributed to a local surge in coronavirus cases,..
WorldNews

Los Angeles mayor calls for more federal virus aid

 The Mayor of Los Angeles is calling for Congress and President Donald Trump to quickly agree on a new coronavirus relief bill that induced expanded testing and..
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles cafe shields diners with private 'greenhouses' [Video]

Los Angeles cafe shields diners with private 'greenhouses'

A Los Angeles cafe has erected tiny greenhouse dining pods to help patrons socially distance and feel safe while having their meals. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published

Tony-nominated Broadway star Nick Cordero dies at 41 of coronavirus

 Nick Cordero, a Canadian actor who earned a Tony nomination for the 2014 musical “Bullets Over Broadway” and seemed on the cusp of an even more prominent..
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Former Glee star Naya Rivera is missing and feared dead after her son was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru

Glee star Naya Rivera, known for playing the sultry, sassy cheerleader-turned-singer Santana Lopez,...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Daily Record


Heather Morris Prays For Naya Rivera's Safe Return After She Goes Missing

Heather Morris is sending her prayers up after hearing that her Glee co-star Naya Rivera is missing...
Just Jared - Published

Glee's Chord Overstreet Asks for Prayers for Naya Rivera

Chord Overstreet sent out a tweet after the news that Naya Rivera is missing after going boating with...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Search and rescue ongoing for actress Naya Rivera [Video]

Search and rescue ongoing for actress Naya Rivera

Search efforts are underway for Glee actress Naya Rivera, reported missing in Southern California. She is tragically presumed dead after a boating incident at Lake Piru. Her 4 year old was found on the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published
‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Missing After Family Boating Trip [Video]

‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Missing After Family Boating Trip

‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Missing After Family Boating Trip Naya Rivera, best known for her role as Santana Lopez on the hit show “Glee,” has gone missing in Southern California. The 33-year-old..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published
‘Glee’ Star Missing [Video]

‘Glee’ Star Missing

Naya Rivera, who played cheerleader Santana on the Fox show, is missing after going out for a boat ride with her 4-year-old son.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:22Published