Missing Glee star Naya Rivera now presumed dead, police say
Missing Glee star Naya Rivera is now presumed dead, police said.The Ventura County Sheriff’s office said the effort to find the actress is now a “search and recovery operation”.There is no foul play suspected and officers believe Rivera, 33, drowned.
She went missing on Wednesday while on a rented boat with her four-year-old son at Lake Piru, about 56 miles north-west of central Los Angeles.
