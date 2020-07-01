COVID-19 update: Recovery rate touches 62.09% in India

India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 7,42,417 on July 08.Total active cases reached 2,64,944 and death toll has gone up to 20,642 today. As per Government of India, the rate of recovery among COVID-19 patients continues to increase over the days. It has touched 61.53% today. Presently, there are 2,64,944 active cases under medical supervision. Maharashtra reported 6,603 new COVID-19 cases and 198 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 2,23,724 including 1,23,192 recoveries and 9,448 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 91,065. Tamil Nadu reports 64 deaths and 3,756 new COVID-19 positive cases today. The total number of positive cases stands at 1,22,350 including 46,480 active cases and 1,700 deaths. 2,033 COVID-19 cases, 3,982 recovered, and 48 deaths reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 1,04,864, including 78,199 recovered, discharged, migrated, 23,452 active cases and 3,213 deaths. 22,028 COVID-19 tests conducted in the national capital today-9,461 RTPCR tests and 12,567 Rapid antigen tests. Delhi government's new 500-bed COVID care centre at Commonwealth Games Village will serve people of East Delhi. New centre aims at providing medical care to patients mild symptoms.
Around 2000 beds made of polypropylene (a recyclable material) by BubbleGuard Division Nilkamal Limited have been donated for Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak in the national capital. While speaking to ANI, the Executive Director of company, Mihir Parekh said, "When pandemic began, we began creating a range of COVID-19 solutions, including beds and virus-guard partitions for offices and buses, using polypropylene (a recyclable material). It can be assembled in less than three minutes." "We have supplied over 4000 beds to hospitals in Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Jharkhand and several other locations. We have donated 2000 beds to Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in Delhi," he added.
A Delhi couple was caught visiting Dharamshala by producing fake COVID-19 negative certificates. While speaking to ANI in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on July 09, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kangra, Vimukt Ranjan said, "We have sent them to institutional quarantine center, they will be tested today. Case has been registered against them. Action will be taken according to their report." "They had first produced antibody test report which said it is not comprehensive COVID-19 negative test. So we denied them entry. Yesterday (July 08), they returned with RT-PCR report on Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital's letter-head. We cross-verified it with RML and got to know it is fake, not issued by RML," Kangra SP added.
After a logistics warehouse engulfed in flames in the Mundka area of national capital, 35 fire tenders are engaging in dousing the flames which have largely been controlled, and no casualties have been reported yet. Inquiry has been taken started to determine the cause of the fire, said SK Dua, Divisional Fire Officer. "This is a logistics warehouse. There are electronic items and medical equipment inside it. 35 fire tenders are engaged in the fire fighting operation. Reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualty reported".
