COVID-19 update: Recovery rate touches 62.09% in India

India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 7,67,296 on July 09.Total active cases reached 2,69,789 and death toll has gone up to 21,129 today.

As per Government of India, the rate of recovery among COVID-19 patients has improved over the days.

It has touched 62.09% today.

The number of recovered cases has exceeded the number of active cases by 2,06,588.

The number of recovered cases is 1.75 times (almost reaching twice) the number of active cases.

Maharashtra reported 6,875 new COVID-19 cases and 219 deaths today.

The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 2,30,599 including 1,27,259 recovered, 93,652 active cases and 9,667 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reports 65 deaths and 4,231 new COVID-19 positive cases today.

The total number of positive cases stands at 1,26,581 including 46,652 active cases and 1,765 deaths.

2187 COVID-19 positive cases and 45 deaths reported in Delhi today.

Around 4027 people have been recovered, discharged and migrated in the national capital.

The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,07,051 including 82,226 recovered, discharged and migrated and 3,258 deaths.

9,719 RT-PCR tests and 12,570 Rapid antigen test have been conducted today.

A total of 7,24,148 tests were done till date.