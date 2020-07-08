Purdue Fort Wayne International students worry over ICE foreign student rule

ICE regulations on international students not returning if universities are online-only is causing concern for students across the country.

International students studying in the united states may have to find a new home.

Immigration and customs enforcement announcing a new policy.students will have to leave the country or transfer if their university only offers online classes.fox 55's chris mullooly joins us outside purdue fort wayne.

Will this affect students there?no it won't hunter.with the schools decision to offer a hybrid of both online and in person... international students will be able to continue here...but that didn't stop the calls from coming into the head departments office...from those who didn't know what to do.

Purdue fort wayne will soon have students back on their campus for the fall semester... including the international students who call fort wayne homeits about 300 studentswith in person classes... the university isn't under the same stress as others across the u-s who will be online only.immigration and customs enforcement announcing tuesday for those that are online only...they won't be allowed to have those students.bthose students have to return to their home country or transfer to another institution that offers in person instruction brian mylrey is the director of international education at purdue fort wayne.he says the announcement created a lot of confusion and worry from his students.even though we were waiting for it it was surprising and concerning for a lot of institutionshe says he's happy the school will not have to reject any students..

But is worried about those who returned home and have travel restrictions from the pandemic.

Travel restrictions from countries around the world many european countrie as well as china, iran and others still face travel restrictions the announcement has brought schools like harvard and m-i-t to file a suit against i-c-e... hoping they can change some of the regulations.melrey says if p-f-w was in a similar spot as those schools...his job telling students they weren't welcome... would be a lot harder to do.i honestly don't know what we'd do mylrey says he hopes legislators across the country will push ice to clarify their stance... and bring some of these regulations down.

