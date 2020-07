Police conduct counter-terrorism raid in east London

Police in east London, UK were seen conducting a counter-terrorism raid on Thursday (June 9).

According to a tweet by the local Redbridge Metro Police Station, the video "relates to an operation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command and East Midlands Counter Terrorism Policing.

Armed officers provided support.

No shots were fired.

Four men have been arrested." "Just shock and confusion trying to figure out what was happening," said Eoin, the filmer.