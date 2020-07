Vikram Chandra on gangster Vikas Dubey's arrest, & other top stories

Gangster Vikas Dubey, who has been accused of killing 8 policemen in an encounter in Kanpur was arrested on Thursday morning at the Mahakaal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh where he had gone to offer prayers.

Dubey was caught while buying 'prasad' to enter the temple.

Dubey was nabbed after a five day manhunt that was spread across several states.

Top stories with Vikram Chandra