26 Catholic Schools In New York Archdiocese Closing Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:49s - Published 4 minutes ago 26 Catholic Schools In New York Archdiocese Closing Thousands of students and their parents got the stunning news Thursday that their Catholic schools will not reopen in the fall. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this No You RT @MiaFarrow: Archdiocese of New York and Diocese of Brooklyn announced 26 Catholic schools will not reopen in the wake of the coronavirus… 2 minutes ago

Related videos from verified sources New policy may exclude transgender students from dozens of Catholic schools in Indiana



A new policy by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis could impact transgender students at more than 60 schools in central and southern Indiana. Credit: WXIN Duration: 02:05 Published 2 weeks ago