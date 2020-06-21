Global  
 

Cardinal Dolan Warns Parents More Catholic Schools Will Shutter Without Additional Federal Aid
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:29s
Cardinal Dolan Warns Parents More Catholic Schools Will Shutter Without Additional Federal Aid

Cardinal Dolan Warns Parents More Catholic Schools Will Shutter Without Additional Federal Aid

Archbishop Timothy Cardinal Dolan emailed families Monday morning with another cry for help to save the schools.

CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reports.

