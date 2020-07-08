'Black Lives Matter' Painted On Street In Front Of Trump Tower
"Black Lives Matter" has been painted in bold letters in the middle of Fifth Avenue, and activists are hoping the message is loud and clear; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
NYC Mayor paints 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump TowerNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined Reverend Al Sharpton and others on Thursday in painting the words "Black Lives Matter" on Fifth Avenue - and right outside of Trump Tower. Lisa Bernhard has..
Black Lives Matter painted outside Trump TowerThe mural was painted on Fifth Avenue and others are planned for each of New York's five boroughs.
Massive Black Lives Matter street mural painted directly in front of Trump Tower in NYCNYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, alongside Rev. Al Sharpton, painted some of the letters on a giant mural that spells Black Lives Matter on Fifth Avenue directly in front of Trump Tower on Thursday (July..