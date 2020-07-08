Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Black Lives Matter' Painted On Street In Front Of Trump Tower
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:57s - Published
'Black Lives Matter' Painted On Street In Front Of Trump Tower

'Black Lives Matter' Painted On Street In Front Of Trump Tower

"Black Lives Matter" has been painted in bold letters in the middle of Fifth Avenue, and activists are hoping the message is loud and clear; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Black Lives Matter mural to be painted in front of Trump Tower with New York mayor Bill de Blasio expected to join in

'Black people BUILT 5th Ave and so much of this nation', said Bill de Blasio to Donald Trump over...
Independent - Published Also reported by •NPRChicago S-T


New York City starts painting Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower

The planned mural had provoked the ire of President Donald Trump, who slammed the mural on Twitter...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NPRChicago S-TIndependentSBSFOXNews.comSeattle Times


Trump Supporters Who Painted Over 'BLM' Mural Charged with Hate Crime

The Trump supporters who tried using black paint to cover up a Black Lives Matter street mural in the...
TMZ.com - Published


Tweets about this

djnalls

Donzell Nalls RT @Mike_Ikahihifo: HAPPENING NOW: A #BlackLivesMatter mural is being painted in front of Trump Tower. This comes after President Trump cal… 5 seconds ago

chewreck

Matthew Ware RT @funder: A Black Lives Matter mural is being painted on the street right now, in gigantic yellow letters, right in front of Trump Tower. 6 seconds ago

urmomschsthairr

Adrianna 💗💜💙 RT @SarahLJorgensen: It’s happening: the Black Lives Matter mural is being painted today in front of Trump Tower. https://t.co/7WodMnkoKQ 8 seconds ago

CarmenDorta7

Stay Gold Kind of Day ⟭⟬ Carmen⁷ ⟬⟭ ∞ 💜 RT @CBSNews: A "Black Lives Matter" mural was painted in front of Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Rev. A… 13 seconds ago

symetryry

O RT @nytimes: Watch as workers and activists painted the words “Black Lives Matter” in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Thursday, joined… 13 seconds ago

JoshuaPetters

Joshua Petters RT @mmpadellan: Black Lives Matter is officially being painted right in front of trump Tower. And I am just LOVING today. https://t.co/8pP… 15 seconds ago

Jeff83739605

Jeff @HillaryClinton @kathygriffin They painted a Black Lives Matter sign in front of Trump Tower. They need to paint o… https://t.co/nEhIfA0bDt 17 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

NYC Mayor paints 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower [Video]

NYC Mayor paints 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined Reverend Al Sharpton and others on Thursday in painting the words "Black Lives Matter" on Fifth Avenue - and right outside of Trump Tower. Lisa Bernhard has..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published
Black Lives Matter painted outside Trump Tower [Video]

Black Lives Matter painted outside Trump Tower

The mural was painted on Fifth Avenue and others are planned for each of New York's five boroughs.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:08Published
Massive Black Lives Matter street mural painted directly in front of Trump Tower in NYC [Video]

Massive Black Lives Matter street mural painted directly in front of Trump Tower in NYC

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, alongside Rev. Al Sharpton, painted some of the letters on a giant mural that spells Black Lives Matter on Fifth Avenue directly in front of Trump Tower on Thursday (July..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:05Published