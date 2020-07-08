'Black Lives Matter' Painted On Street In Front Of Trump Tower

"Black Lives Matter" has been painted in bold letters in the middle of Fifth Avenue, and activists are hoping the message is loud and clear; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

The Trump supporters who tried using black paint to cover up a Black Lives Matter street mural in the...

The planned mural had provoked the ire of President Donald Trump, who slammed the mural on Twitter...

'Black people BUILT 5th Ave and so much of this nation', said Bill de Blasio to Donald Trump over...

Jeff @HillaryClinton @kathygriffin They painted a Black Lives Matter sign in front of Trump Tower. They need to paint o… https://t.co/nEhIfA0bDt 17 seconds ago

Joshua Petters RT @mmpadellan : Black Lives Matter is officially being painted right in front of trump Tower. And I am just LOVING today. https://t.co/8pP… 15 seconds ago

O RT @nytimes : Watch as workers and activists painted the words “Black Lives Matter” in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Thursday, joined… 13 seconds ago

Stay Gold Kind of Day ⟭⟬ Carmen⁷ ⟬⟭ ∞ 💜 RT @CBSNews : A "Black Lives Matter" mural was painted in front of Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Rev. A… 13 seconds ago

Adrianna 💗💜💙 RT @SarahLJorgensen : It’s happening: the Black Lives Matter mural is being painted today in front of Trump Tower. https://t.co/7WodMnkoKQ 8 seconds ago

Matthew Ware RT @funder : A Black Lives Matter mural is being painted on the street right now, in gigantic yellow letters, right in front of Trump Tower. 6 seconds ago

Donzell Nalls RT @Mike_Ikahihifo : HAPPENING NOW: A #BlackLivesMatter mural is being painted in front of Trump Tower. This comes after President Trump cal… 5 seconds ago