Ole agrees with penalty decision Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:52s - Published 2 minutes ago Ole agrees with penalty decision Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that the referee was right to award Manchester United the penalty in their 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League and also praised youngster Mason Greenwood after he scored another goal. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this