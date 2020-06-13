Endless movie trailer - Plot synopsis: When madly in love high school graduates Riley (Alexandra Shipp) and Chris (Nicholas Hamilton) are separated by a tragic car accident, Riley blames herself for her boyfriend’s death while Chris is stranded in limbo.
Miraculously, the two find a way to connect.
In a love story that transcends life and death, both Riley and Chris are forced to learn the hardest lesson of all: letting go.
Directed by Scott Speer
starring Alexandra Shipp, Nicholas Hamilton, DeRon Horton, Famke Janssen, Ian Tracey, Eddie Ramos
release date August 14, 2020 (in theaters and on VOD/Digital)